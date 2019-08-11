Surat education officer held for taking Rs 1.9L bribe from school trustee

Officials of the Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday caught a Taluka Primary Education officer while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.9 lakh from a school trustee to start a new English medium school.

Officials said the complainant approached Surat district Kamrej Taluka Primary education office to get permission to start an English medium school with classes 1 to 5 at Kamrej town in Surat district. Primary education officer Bakulsinh Bhemavat made a spot visit of the school site, during which he was supposed to check if necessary guidelines were followed on the premises, including space for students, play grounds, fire safety system, emergency exits and washrooms. Surat ACB inspector KJ Chaudhary said, “He demanded money to give good remarks to help get permission for the school from DPEO.”