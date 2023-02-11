scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes Surat city; no casualty or damage

Sources in the district collector's office say the epicentre was around 22 km away in the Hazira area.

The earthquake hit Surat at around 1 am on Saturday.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Gujarat’s Surat city early on Saturday, officials said, adding that no casualty or damage had been reported.

Sources said the earthquake struck around 1 am on Saturday. In some areas people came out on roads.

People started calling the Surat fire department office to inquire about the earthquake. Sources in the Surat district collector’s office said the epicentre of the earthquake was around 22 km away in the city’s Hazira area. It is near the coast and has several multinational companies.

The chief fire officer of the municipal corporation, Basant Pareek, told The Indian Express, “We got information about the early morning earthquake. We found that there are no casualties reported so far. No property damage has been reported to us, either.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 17:49 IST
