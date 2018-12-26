Surat: Driver who mowed down 3 at depot held

A day after three persons were killed after a state transport bus climbed on the platform of a bus depot and ran over the waiting passengers in Navsari town, police arrested the accused driver. “We have arrested the accused bus driver, Praveen Dhandhal, a resident of Babra taluka in Amreli district. He was hiding near Maroli village and we got information and caught him from there,” Inspector S M Sagar said.

Police have charged him for reckless driving and culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, Navsari Congress president Nirav Naik, in a letter to CM Vijay Rupani, demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and jobs.