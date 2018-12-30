Surat: DRI arrests two Pune-based businessmen in Vapi for ‘Rs 40-cr tax evasion’

DRI officials of Surat and Vapi on Friday arrested two Pune-based businessmen for allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 40 crore.

According to DRI officials, the accused — Nilesh Jain and Ranjeet Juneja — had bought imported copper rods worth Rs 171 crore between 2016 and 2017 by taking advantage of the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS).

To get benefit of the scheme, the duo in their documents said that they own Maitri Industries and that they run two factories, one in Kurkumbh village in Pune, and another in Bhaddi, Himachal Pradesh. DRI sources said that under AAS, the imported duty free goods should be processed and then exported, but the accused allegedly sold the copper rods in the local market in Pune, Delhi and Surat without processing them. They even evaded tax to the tune of Rs 40 crore, officials said.

Sources said that the accused duo also owns a godown in Surat district where the imported copper rods were stored.

The duo were arrested based on a tip-off that they would be coming to their office at Vapi in Valsad district. They were produced before the Surat district court on Saturday, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.