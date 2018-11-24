Surat: DRI arrests businessman for ‘misdeclaration of goods imported from China’

The DRI officials on Thursday arrested a Surat-based businessman for allegedly importing misdeclared and undervalued LED TV seats from China and then showing them as LED panels and spare parts to evade paying import duty. DRI has seized around Rs six crore worth LED TV sets and arrested Satish Vora after raiding Angel Enterprise office at Amroli area and a godown at Varachha area here on Wednesday. Vora, a resident of Nana Varachha, owned both Angel Enterprise and the godown, officials said.

The officials have recovered several documents from Vora’s office that showed how he had allegedly misdeclared and undervalued goods imported from China. After analysing the documents, the officials found that imported LED television sets were in SKD (Semi Knocked Down) condition and wrongfully classified as LED panels and spare parts. The officials seized 2,138 imported LED TV sets worth Rs 2.50 crores from the godown.

The officials also found a document that showed another consignment of import of LED television sets in SKD condition has arrived at Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai and it was awaiting clearance. Following this, Surat DRI officials then went to Mumbai on Wednesday and checked six different consignments of Angel Enterprise. The officials found LED TV sets in perfect condition but on documents it was showed to be in SKD condition and import of LED panels and spare parts. The officials had seized 4,158 LED television sets worth Rs 3.54 crore from the Mumbai port. With this, a total of around Rs 6 crore worth of LED television sets were seized by the DRI officials. Vora was produced before the Surat district Chief court on Thursday, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days to Surat district Central jail at Lajpore.

Sources in DRI said that on the import of LED television sets, there is provision of 56 per cent of import duty and on spare parts there is 36 per cent of import duty. In the documents, Vora had allegedly shown undervalued rates of the television sets and had misdeclared the goods. DRI sources said that Vora was involved in the electronic business since the last four years and selling LED TVs in the local market by giving the brand name of Angel Enterprise.