Surat: DMart employee tests positive; staffers, customers asked to home quarantine

After an employee of a DMart store in Pandesara area of Surat tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials are set to begin a door-to-door survey and advise as many as 1,500 people staying in the nearby area, to home quarantine.

The 22-year-old employee, a resident of Bamroli area in Surat, has been admitted to an isolation ward at New Civil Hospital.

A team of SMC health department officials, on Thursday, had ordered the closure of the supermarket. Sources said that after collecting the history of the 22-year-old patient, the officials learnt that he worked at the cash counter and packaged the sold items.

The team of health officials reached his house and medically screened his parents and siblings — a brother and a sister. All four have also been advised to home quarantine. The officials further medically screened 170 employee of the Pandesara outlet and collected their contact details.

SMC officials also collected the numbers of people living in nearby areas and sent them group messages, advising them to remain safe at home.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “We don’t know which customers purchased items from the store, so we have collected the data of 1,569 phones which were active within one square kilometre of DMart. We have instructed them to remain in home quarantine and practice social distancing with family members and friends.”

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “The DMart store has been shut down; we will carry out a door-to-door survey. We appeal to workers at grocery stores and malls in the city to use masks, sanitisers, maintain hand hygiene and keep social distance, as precautionary measures. We will also disinfect the entire supermarket in the coming days.”

