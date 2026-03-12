Surat District Panchayat partners with Toyota for digital classroom initiative

The Surat District Panchayat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to launch a ‘Digital Classroom on Wheels’ initiative aimed at bringing computer education to rural government primary schools through a mobile e-bus.
Under the initiative, a fully equipped bus will travel to schools to provide students with hands-on training in basic computer skills. The programme, expected to begin in the upcoming academic session, targets students in rural and tribal areas who often lack access to digital learning facilities.
District Panchayat president Bhaviniben Patel described the initiative as the first of its kind in Gujarat, while District Development Officer Shivani Goyal stressed the importance of early exposure to technology, noting that future career opportunities increasingly depend on digital skills.
The mobile classroom will accommodate around 25 students per session and is expected to visit 10–15 schools each quarter, covering 50 schools annually. The curriculum will include basic computer operations, typing, office productivity tools, internet research, and introductory modules on artificial intelligence and cyber security.
Officials said the electric buses used for the project are intended to promote environmentally sustainable learning while expanding access to technology in underserved areas.
According to sources in the Panchayat, the project will be funded by Toyota under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme for the first two years, covering operational costs. After that period, the infrastructure will be handed over to the district administration.
Toyota representatives said instructors will be trained according to the company’s global standards. Students will also undergo pre- and post-training assessments to evaluate the programme’s impact.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
