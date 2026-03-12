Surat District Panchayat partners with Toyota for digital classroom initiative

Students will also undergo pre- and post-training assessments to evaluate the programme’s impact.

The Surat District Panchayat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to launch a ‘Digital Classroom on Wheels’ initiative aimed at bringing computer education to rural government primary schools through a mobile e-bus.

Under the initiative, a fully equipped bus will travel to schools to provide students with hands-on training in basic computer skills. The programme, expected to begin in the upcoming academic session, targets students in rural and tribal areas who often lack access to digital learning facilities.

District Panchayat president Bhaviniben Patel described the initiative as the first of its kind in Gujarat, while District Development Officer Shivani Goyal stressed the importance of early exposure to technology, noting that future career opportunities increasingly depend on digital skills.