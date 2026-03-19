‘Debt-ridden’ diamond polisher dies by suicide in Surat

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A diamond polisher allegedly died by suicide at his Kapodara house in Surat on Thursday, police said. Before his death, Sandeep Chodvadiya, 40, was said to have recorded and shared videos of himself on social media, stating that he was unable to pay back his money lenders, they added.
Chodvadiya, who was originally from Amreli district and lived and worked in Kapodara, was found in an unconscious state in his room on Thursday. He was rushed to SMIMER Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police suspected that he might have consumed poison.
In one of the videos, he could be heard saying: “I am going to die, and nobody is at fault, and even my family is not responsible for it. I took money on interest from the market, and presently I’m unable to return it.”
“Everybody, forgive me for my faults. I have consumed poison. I cannot return the money right now… But please forgive me, everyone. But you all forgive me, as I have committed a mistake. My family is not at fault. My brother is nice, and even our house is good,” he said in another video.
The police have taken primary details concerning Chodvadiya from his family members and workplace.
Surat deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Alok Kumar said, “Before last Diwali, Chodvadiya was running a diamond brokerage business: he sold diamonds to one party after buying them from another, keeping some profit margin. After Diwali, his business did not do well, so he started working as a diamond polisher at a small diamond unit in Kapodara. While he was in the diamond brokerage business, he took loans totaling Rs 50 lakh from 10 people and was unable to repay them on time. In his video, he did not mention anyone threatening him.”
“We have taken possession of his mobile phone… and also written to the mobile service provider for his call data record.”
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