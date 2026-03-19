‘Debt-ridden’ diamond polisher dies by suicide in Surat

The police have taken primary details concerning Chodvadiya from his family members and workplace. (Source: File/ Representational)

A diamond polisher allegedly died by suicide at his Kapodara house in Surat on Thursday, police said. Before his death, Sandeep Chodvadiya, 40, was said to have recorded and shared videos of himself on social media, stating that he was unable to pay back his money lenders, they added.

Chodvadiya, who was originally from Amreli district and lived and worked in Kapodara, was found in an unconscious state in his room on Thursday. He was rushed to SMIMER Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police suspected that he might have consumed poison.

In one of the videos, he could be heard saying: “I am going to die, and nobody is at fault, and even my family is not responsible for it. I took money on interest from the market, and presently I’m unable to return it.”