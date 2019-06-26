Surat diamond manufacturers urged to start unit in Botswana

A delegation from the African country of Botswana Tuesday held a meeting with diamond traders and manufacturers at the Surat Diamond Association office in Varachha and invited them to explore business opportunities in that country.

Advertising

Gemma Megabolave, director and head international business, Asia Investment Trade Centre, Botswana, Sunanda Rajendran, secretary general, Indo African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Hina Shah, deputy director, Indo African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were part of the delegation that met Surat Diamond Association president, Babubhai Gujarati, and other trade body members.

Botswana is among the leading countries in the world with rough diamond mining, while Surat is famous for diamond cutting and polishing. Speaking at the meeting, Gemma Megabolve said Botswana government provides various incentives for the diamond industry and manufacturers from India can set up factories and train local youths in cutting and polish rough diamonds. “Our government is ready to supply rough diamonds. Land for diamond factories will be provided at nominal rates,” she said.

Gemma emphasised that the diamond merchants will be ensured a safe and secure environment, and invited Surat diamond manufacturing unit owners to pay a visit to Botswana to know about business opportunities there.

Advertising

Babubhai Gujarati said, “Officials from Botswana explained about the business opportunities over there. Over 100 diamond factory owners and traders present at the meeting. We have asked diamond factory owners and traders who are interested in setting up the factories over there to get themselves registered.”

The delegates also visited diamond factories in Surat at Varachha, and saw how rough diamonds are cut and polished. They also visited diamond trading markets at Mini Bazaar in Varachha, and met traders to know more about local business.

Sunanda Rajendran said, “The diamond merchants of Surat are aware of diamonds coming from Botswana. Gemma shared what incentives Botswana government is giving for those who are interested in setting up diamond manufacturing factories over there and employ local youths. We visited 15 diamond manufacturing units in Surat and the owners were happy about it. We are hopeful that these businessmen will visit Botswana and set up factories there.”