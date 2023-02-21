Diamond cutter sets wife on fire, arrested

A man set his wife on fire near Surat following a quarrel Monday and the woman passed away in a hospital Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to the police, Kishor Patel, a resident of Katargam and native of Banaskantha, has been working in the Chirag diamond factory as a diamond cutter for the last few months. Kishor married Kajal Mishra, 25, hailing from Kurla in Mumbai, around one year ago.

The police said the couple used to have arguments with each other over various matters. On Monday evening, Kishor came to his house from his job and picked up another quarrel with Kajal. He poured kerosene on her body and set her ablaze, the police said.

Hearing her cries, neighbours immediately reached the spot and took her to SMIMER Hospital. In her dying declaration statement to the police, she lodged a complaint against her husband for torture and regular quarrels.

The police registered an offence of murder against Kishor, arrested him Tuesday afternoon and began a probe.

The woman’s father Rajesh Mishra, a native of Uttar Pradesh and resident of the Kurla area in Mumbai, came to Surat and received her body after the postmortem Tuesday afternoon.

Chowk Bazaar police inspector M B Asura said, “Kishor was working in a diamond firm in Mumbai earlier and was in a relationship with Kajal, whose brother was working with him in the same firm. Kajal was a widow. After their wedding, Kishor came to Surat with Kajol and started working in a diamond firm.”