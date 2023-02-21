scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Diamond cutter sets wife on fire, arrested

The police said the couple used to have arguments with each other over various matters. He poured kerosene on her body and set her ablaze Monday, the police said.

The police registered an offence of murder against Kishor, arrested him Tuesday afternoon and began a probe.
Listen to this article
Diamond cutter sets wife on fire, arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A man set his wife on fire near Surat following a quarrel Monday and the woman passed away in a hospital Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to the police, Kishor Patel, a resident of Katargam and native of Banaskantha, has been working in the Chirag diamond factory as a diamond cutter for the last few months. Kishor married Kajal Mishra, 25, hailing from Kurla in Mumbai, around one year ago.

Don't miss |‘Drinking’ and dancing video: Rajkot police make 7 accused dance again to reconstruct crime scene

The police said the couple used to have arguments with each other over various matters. On Monday evening, Kishor came to his house from his job and picked up another quarrel with Kajal. He poured kerosene on her body and set her ablaze, the police said.

Hearing her cries, neighbours immediately reached the spot and took her to SMIMER Hospital. In her dying declaration statement to the police, she lodged a complaint against her husband for torture and regular quarrels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

The police registered an offence of murder against Kishor, arrested him Tuesday afternoon and began a probe.

The woman’s father Rajesh Mishra, a native of Uttar Pradesh and resident of the Kurla area in Mumbai, came to Surat and received her body after the postmortem Tuesday afternoon.

More from Ahmedabad

Chowk Bazaar police inspector M B Asura said, “Kishor was working in a diamond firm in Mumbai earlier and was in a relationship with Kajal, whose brother was working with him in the same firm. Kajal was a widow. After their wedding, Kishor came to Surat with Kajol and started working in a diamond firm.”

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 16:41 IST
Next Story

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani walk the ramp together, watch video

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close