Surat-based diamond businessman and realtor Vasant Gajera, brothers booked in cheating case

The Surat Crime Branch in Gujarat Monday registered an FIR in a Rs 1,928-crore cheating case against Vasant Gajera and his three brothers, a noted real estate and diamond business family based in the city.

Praveen Agarwal, a resident of Surat, filed the complaint in this case. Agarwal, his wife and father were 43 per cent shareholders of Shanti Residency Private Limited, a company owned by Vasant Gajera and others. Agrawal alleged that the brothers had sold off his stakes in the firm fraudulently, reducing it from 43 per cent to 4.02 per cent.

Based on the application of Agarwal, the Gujarat High Court on Februay 12 directed the Surat police to file an FIR against Vasant Gajera and his brothers Ashok and Rakesh.