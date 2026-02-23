Surat-based diamond businessman and realtor Vasant Gajera, brothers booked in cheating case

The Surat Crime Branch in Gujarat Monday registered an FIR in a Rs 1,928-crore cheating case against Vasant Gajera and his three brothers, a noted real estate and diamond business family based in the city.
Praveen Agarwal, a resident of Surat, filed the complaint in this case. Agarwal, his wife and father were 43 per cent shareholders of Shanti Residency Private Limited, a company owned by Vasant Gajera and others. Agrawal alleged that the brothers had sold off his stakes in the firm fraudulently, reducing it from 43 per cent to 4.02 per cent.
Agrawal, in his complaint, said that the Shanti construction firm had constructed Millennium Markets-1, 2, 3, 4 on the Ring Road. Agrawal, in his complaint, further alleged that Gajera and his teams had sold off 2,334 shops in Millennium Market with Rs 1,928 crore in 2010. Gajera allegedly deposited Rs 150 crore in the firm’s bank account and took the remaining amount as cash from buyers.
An official from the Crime Branch said that they have dispatched teams to various locations to apprehend the suspects. According to police sources, Vasant and his brothers may have returned to their hometown, and the police are working to track their movements.
Vasant’s older brother Dhiru Gajera is a former MLA who was elected on both BJP and Congress tickets at different times. They are both regarded as influential figures within the Patidar community.
Disposing of Agrawal’s petition, the High Court said in its order, “The contents of the application submitted by the petitioner before police authorities (EOW, Surat), shall be taken into consideration while registering the FIR and the provisions of the law shall be invoked as mentioned in the application submitted by the petitioner.”
