Surat diamond broker held for ‘cheating’ traders of Rs.13.32 cr

ACP of the Surat EOW branch, G A Sarvaiya said, “During interrogation, the accused had confessed that he had sold diamonds to different parties in Mumbai. The money from that sale was then lost in a cricket betting racket. We are trying to identify the names of the parties to whom he had sold the diamonds to.”

A diamond broker in Surat was arrested for allegedly defaulting on a payment of Rs. 13.32 crore for natural diamonds. The accused allegedly lost all his money in a cricket betting racket, having taken the diamonds on credit from traders to sell them to diamond merchants in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Sahil Hasmukh Shah (43), a resident of Parle Point in Surat.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Surat Police, Alpesh Shah, owner of Ratnayogi Diamonds and Agna Diamonds at Mini Bazaar, Varachha, had lodged a complaint of cheating against the accused last year.