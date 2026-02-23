Weeks after resigning for ‘spending time with kids’, Surat deputy municipal commissioner makes U-turn

Desai, who is the first woman to hold the post, has 15 years of service left. (File image)

Weeks after resigning from her job citing “less time to spend with her kids”, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) deputy commissioner Swati Desai has decided to withdraw her resignation.

Her resignation letter was in the process of being cleared, in a month from the time of submission, as per the rule.

Desai, 43, who rose from the ranks of a clerk to be deputy municipal commissioner in charge of Udhna zone, had resigned after working over

20 years in the SMC stating that her “tough work schedule” was not giving her enough time with her 11-year-old twin boys.

Desai, who is the first woman to hold the post, has 15 years of service left.