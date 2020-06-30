Surat deputy commissioner of police, captain of ship at Alang test positive for Covid

Surat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vidhi Chaudhari was among 200 persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the district, which reported its highest cases in a day. (Representational Image) Surat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vidhi Chaudhari was among 200 persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the district, which reported its highest cases in a day. (Representational Image)

Surat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vidhi Chaudhari, an IPS officer of 2009 batch, was among 200 persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the district, which reported its highest cases in a day, making up for one-third of the state’s total cases on Monday. Chaudhari, who is in charge of Zone-3 in Surat has been admitted to Mission Hospital.

State Covid-19 tally crossed 32,000, with 626 cases reported in 24 hours that included two Filipinos and two Indians, including the captain of a ship, at the Alang ship-breaking yard in Bhavnagar district.

The two foreign nationals were among the 14-member crew who had beached the vessel “MV Jakarta” on Saturday at Alang and were immediately quarantined. Apart from these two foreign nationals, two Indians, including the captain of the ship, also tested positive, officials said.

“The crew of the ship were quarantined at a paid facility in a hotel in Bhavnagar and the samples were taken on Sunday evening,” Gaurang Makwana, the district collector of Bhavnagar, told The Indian Express.

The two foreign nationals opted to be isolated at their hotel rooms and picked a home quarantine package by local hospitals in Bhavnagar. “Private doctors will supervise them regularly through video calling and medicines will be sent to them,” he added. This is not the first positive case to be reported from Alang. A couple of weeks ago a resident of Goa had tested positive, the official said.

“There is a procedure that we follow for all those who come onboard ships at Alang. They are isolated and brought to the hospital where their samples are taken. Two hotels, which are paid quarantine facilities, have been kept for Alang,” Makwana added.

Meanwhile, Patan saw a sudden spike, with 20 testing positive in a single day. One person succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll here to 15. The districts of Aravalli and Patan, both of which have reported nearly 200 cases till now, have seen 18 and 15 deaths respectively.

In Surat, with the rise in fresh cases from Mahidharpura diamond trading market area (Hira Bazaar) which operates across nine streets, 1,262 households have been declared as a cluster, sources said. Surat Municipal Corporation East Zone Varachha A and Varachha B zone (Sarthana), north Zone (Katargam) have also been declared clusters. Street food vendors have been banned in these areas.

Surendranagar reported two deaths and nine new cases. Of the 138 patients who tested positive in this district till date, 61 are still under treatment.

Ahmedabad reported 236 cases, 14 of them from the rural jurisdiction, while nine others died. The case fatality rate in this district is 6.9 per cent, while testing continues to see a further drop, with only 1,368 samples taken on Monday.

Last week, an average of 1,500 samples were taken per day. During end of May, Ahmedabad was testing nearly 2,000 samples per day.

Vadodara reported 50 new cases, 15 of them from rural areas. VMC also declared the death of three patients following an audit. Of the three, one died due to Covid-19, while two others had comorbidities.

Fire at Covid hospital

A fire broke out at an operation theatre of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), which is a Covid-19 hospital, on Monday. A statement from the hospital spokesperson stated that the fire at around 6.30 am was due to a short circuit in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner. “It was a localised fire limited to the AC unit for a few minutes. However, the fire brigade was called as precautionary measure to clear the smoke that was generated due to burning of plastic parts of the AC unit. Later the operation theatre was cleaned and brought back to functional condition in a few hours,” said the statement.

