Surat: Demonetised notes with face value of over Rs 3 crore seized, three detained

Surat police on Saturday seized demonetised notes in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 3.36 crore, and detained three persons. The Khatodara police intercepted a car on Saturday morning during their vehicle checking drive, and demanded documents from the driver.

The car driver failed to show documents, following which police checked the vehicle and found the demonetised notes, police said.

The three youths — Ganga Singh Rajput (33), Shaikh Rafik (30), both residents of Bardoli in Surat district, and Javed Shaikh (30), a resident of Salabatpura — who were travelling in the car were detained.

Police have seized 24,000 demonetised notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and 21,600 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 1,000. Khatodara police inspector, Mahipatsinh Puwar, said, “We are questioning the trio to get more details as from where they had brought the cash and to whom they were to be delivered. They have brought the money from Maharashtra and were on their way to deliver it to a person in Surat. Ganga Singh runs a hardware shop, while Rafik and Javed are car drivers by professions. We are trying to dig out more information from them.”

