Surat cops ‘parade, hit accused in public’: Lawyer urges court to act

Advocate Utkarsh Dave said the incident in Salabatpura was a grave violation of the rule of law and sought immediate judicial intervention.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed, Aditi Raja
4 min readSurat/vadodaraUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Surat DCP Gujarat accused public paradeA screen grab from a viral video purportedly showing Surat DCP Rajdeepsinh Nakum and other police officials parading and assaulting four accused in public.
Make us preferred source on Google

A lawyer on Tuesday urged the Gujarat High Court to take suo motu cognisance of viral videos purportedly showing a Surat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and other police officials parading and assaulting four accused in public, describing the footage as “disturbing and shocking”.

In a representation addressed to Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, advocate Utkarsh Dave said the incident in Salabatpura was a grave violation of the rule of law and constitutional guarantees. He sought immediate judicial intervention, calling the incident a “blatant violation” of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution related to the right to equality and the right to life and liberty, respectively.

Dave was referring to videos that allegedly showed Special Operation Group DCP Rajdeepsinh Nakum and around 15 to 20 police personnel parading four handcuffed accused on the road and repeatedly assaulting them with lathis.

The four men—Ayaz Malek, Imran Khan, Rajik Shaikh, and Shahrukh Shah, all under 25 years of age—were booked in a rioting and attempt to murder case at the Salabatpura police station.

Also Read | Citing SC ruling, Gujarat DGP writes to police force: ‘Accused persons have right to dignity’

Talking to The Indian Express, DCP Nakum said, “There are criminal cases against the accused…and they had created terror in their areas. So we have paraded them in their own residential area so that people should know that the police are vigilant and such activities will not be tolerated.”

DCP Nakum also holds charge of Surat’s Zone 2, where Salabatpura falls.

What the lawyer said

In his representation, Dave alleged that the accused were “dragged by their hair, slapped and beaten in full public view under the supervision of senior police officers”. He pointed out that no police officer has the authority to punish an accused before trial and that “the power to investigate cannot be converted into a licence for summary punishment or public humiliation”.

Story continues below this ad

The representation cites the Supreme Court’s landmark rulings in D K Basu v State of West Bengal, besides referring to the Gujarat High Court’s observations in the 2022 Kheda flogging case, to argue that custodial violence and extra-judicial punishment strike at the heart of constitutional governance.

The representation further states that the Gujarat Police had itself issued departmental instructions prohibiting the public parading, humiliation, and assault of accused persons.

Also Read | Thirteen arrested for ‘assaulting, parading’ Dalit family

Dave has requested the High Court to call for a report from the state authorities, direct the preservation of CCTV footage and other electronic evidence, and issue appropriate directions to prevent any further violations of constitutional rights.

Separately, he has also moved the Supreme Court through a petition, earlier this year, seeking nationwide directions to curb custodial torture and police brutality against accused persons while they remain in police custody.

Story continues below this ad

‘Accused attacked neighbour with knife’

The four accused paraded in public were booked for allegedly attacking a neighbour with a knife and injuring him.

“The accused and the victim are neighbours. They had friendly relations; however, a few days ago, there was a fight between Raju Paradhe, 22, and Ayaz Malek over some reason. Angered by this, Malek and his friend attacked Paradhe with a knife and injured him. Paradhe’s grandmother, Lataben Gavane, lodged a complaint of rioting and attempted murder against Malek and his friends,” Salabatpura Police Inspector R A Jadeja told The Indian Express. Paradhe is stable, he added.

DCP Nakum, who was recently promoted to the Indian Police Service from the state cadre, is holding charge of Surat’s Zone 2 after the incumbent DCP, Kanan Desai, went on leave. Nakum is also one of the officers made respondents in the petition before the Gujarat High Court, challenging the demolition of over 100 shanties in Surat’s Nasir Nagar area.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments