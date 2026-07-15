Surat cops ‘parade, hit accused in public’: Lawyer urges court to act

A lawyer on Tuesday urged the Gujarat High Court to take suo motu cognisance of viral videos purportedly showing a Surat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and other police officials parading and assaulting four accused in public, describing the footage as “disturbing and shocking”.

In a representation addressed to Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, advocate Utkarsh Dave said the incident in Salabatpura was a grave violation of the rule of law and constitutional guarantees. He sought immediate judicial intervention, calling the incident a “blatant violation” of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution related to the right to equality and the right to life and liberty, respectively.

Dave was referring to videos that allegedly showed Special Operation Group DCP Rajdeepsinh Nakum and around 15 to 20 police personnel parading four handcuffed accused on the road and repeatedly assaulting them with lathis.

The four men—Ayaz Malek, Imran Khan, Rajik Shaikh, and Shahrukh Shah, all under 25 years of age—were booked in a rioting and attempt to murder case at the Salabatpura police station.

Talking to The Indian Express, DCP Nakum said, “There are criminal cases against the accused…and they had created terror in their areas. So we have paraded them in their own residential area so that people should know that the police are vigilant and such activities will not be tolerated.”

DCP Nakum also holds charge of Surat’s Zone 2, where Salabatpura falls.

What the lawyer said

In his representation, Dave alleged that the accused were “dragged by their hair, slapped and beaten in full public view under the supervision of senior police officers”. He pointed out that no police officer has the authority to punish an accused before trial and that “the power to investigate cannot be converted into a licence for summary punishment or public humiliation”.

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The representation cites the Supreme Court’s landmark rulings in D K Basu v State of West Bengal, besides referring to the Gujarat High Court’s observations in the 2022 Kheda flogging case, to argue that custodial violence and extra-judicial punishment strike at the heart of constitutional governance.

The representation further states that the Gujarat Police had itself issued departmental instructions prohibiting the public parading, humiliation, and assault of accused persons.

Dave has requested the High Court to call for a report from the state authorities, direct the preservation of CCTV footage and other electronic evidence, and issue appropriate directions to prevent any further violations of constitutional rights.

Separately, he has also moved the Supreme Court through a petition, earlier this year, seeking nationwide directions to curb custodial torture and police brutality against accused persons while they remain in police custody.

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‘Accused attacked neighbour with knife’

The four accused paraded in public were booked for allegedly attacking a neighbour with a knife and injuring him.

“The accused and the victim are neighbours. They had friendly relations; however, a few days ago, there was a fight between Raju Paradhe, 22, and Ayaz Malek over some reason. Angered by this, Malek and his friend attacked Paradhe with a knife and injured him. Paradhe’s grandmother, Lataben Gavane, lodged a complaint of rioting and attempted murder against Malek and his friends,” Salabatpura Police Inspector R A Jadeja told The Indian Express. Paradhe is stable, he added.

DCP Nakum, who was recently promoted to the Indian Police Service from the state cadre, is holding charge of Surat’s Zone 2 after the incumbent DCP, Kanan Desai, went on leave. Nakum is also one of the officers made respondents in the petition before the Gujarat High Court, challenging the demolition of over 100 shanties in Surat’s Nasir Nagar area.