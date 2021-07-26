Surat: Dangs observes bandh to protest ‘suicide’ of tribal youths in police custody

Sarpanch Hariram Sawant said, “We called for a bandh in entire Dangs demanding justice for the two youths who died in police custody and strict punishment for the accused. (Representational image)

Dangs observed bandh on Monday to protest against the death of two tribal youths who allegedly died by suicide while in police custody in Navsari district. All business establishments and tourist spots in Saputara, Subir, Shamgham, Vaghai Ahwa remained shut.

Two tribal youths, Sunil Pawar (19) and Ravi Jadav (19), who were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, committed suicide by hanging with computer wire in Chikhli police station of Navsari district on July 21.

Talking to The Indian Express Ahwa Sarpanch Hariram Sawant said, “We called for a bandh in entire Dangs demanding justice for the two youths who died in police custody and strict punishment for the accused. We will give our support to the family members of the deceased youths.”

Former BJP president of Dangs district and director of Gujarati Adijati Vikas Corporation Baburav Chaurya said, “Our support is with the family members of the deceased. We condemn the incident and we are also thankful to the people of Dangs who supported the bandh call. We want that those involved in the death of the two youths are punished. At present, four police officials have been suspended but we are not satisfied with it.”