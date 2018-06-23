Surat: Court issues WhatsApp summons in cheque bounce case

The complainant reportedly tried to contact the accused over phone, but failed to get any response. The complainant reportedly tried to contact the accused over phone, but failed to get any response.

A court in Surat has granted the request of a petitioner’s lawyer to issue summons to a businessman in Jaipur, Rajasthan, through mobile messaging application, WhatsApp, in a cheque bounce case after repeated physical copies of the summons went undelivered to him.

According to sources, the complainant, who is a trader of disposable paper tea cups in Bhatena area of Surat, had placed an order with the Jaipur-based wholesaler for a consignment of paper cups in 2017. The complainant had also made an advance payment of Rs 1.30 lakh for the order through an online transaction.

However, when he did not receive the consignment for several days, he demanded his payment to be returned. The Jaipur-based businessman reportedly sent a cheque to the complainant. However, the cheque bounced when deposited in a bank in Surat.

The complainant reportedly tried to contact the accused over phone, but failed to get any response. Then the complainant filed a case under Negotiable Instrument Act section 138 with additional judicial magistrate first class court in Surat last September.

Following this, the Surat court issued summons to the accused thrice, but it was allegedly not accepted. With no progress in the case, the complainant’s lawyer filed an application to the court requesting it to grant permission to send summons through WhatsApp, claiming that the WhatsApp number of the Janipur businessman was functioning.

After the request was granted, summons were issued through WhatsApp on the cellphone number and a photocopy with double tick mark of Whatsapp message was submitted to the court by complainant’s lawyer.

“It is for the first time that summons have been issued to the accused through WhatsApp. We are happy that court granted our request to issue summons through Whatsapp,” Ashwin Jogadiya, the petitioner’s lawyer, said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App