Surat couple fought parents to get married, die before ‘family-approved’ wedding

Abhay Trada and Mansi Umrethiya were to get married, with their parents' approval, on February 23, 2027. (Image generated using AI)

A young couple who had married in court after facing family opposition and were preparing for a public wedding next year died after an alleged suicide bid in a Surat hotel room, the police said.

The victims, Abhay Trada, 24, a property broker, and Mansi Umrethiya, 23, who worked at a builder’s office, were discovered unconscious on Monday after a hotel staffer raised an alarm when knocks on their door went unanswered. The hotel manager opened the door using a duplicate key and found them lying on the bed, the police said.

The manager informed the Sarthana police, and the couple’s parents, who reached the hotel. While Mansi was rushed to SMIMER Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead later that day, Abhay was taken to a private hospital, where he died on Tuesday afternoon.