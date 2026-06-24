Surat couple fought parents to get married, die before ‘family-approved’ wedding

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A young couple who had married in court after facing family opposition and were preparing for a public wedding next year died after an alleged suicide bid in a Surat hotel room, the police said.
The victims, Abhay Trada, 24, a property broker, and Mansi Umrethiya, 23, who worked at a builder’s office, were discovered unconscious on Monday after a hotel staffer raised an alarm when knocks on their door went unanswered. The hotel manager opened the door using a duplicate key and found them lying on the bed, the police said.
The manager informed the Sarthana police, and the couple’s parents, who reached the hotel. While Mansi was rushed to SMIMER Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead later that day, Abhay was taken to a private hospital, where he died on Tuesday afternoon.
After a post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to their families. The police have lodged an accidental death case.
Police sources said that Mansi, who is from Saurashtra, worked in an office in the Sarthana area. Abhay used to frequently visit the office and that is how they met each other. Both belonged to the same Leuva Patel community.
Despite initial opposition to their relationship, Mansi’s family—her parents are physically challenged and have another daughter—later accepted it, the police said. Their formal wedding ceremony had been scheduled for February 23, 2027.
Talking to The Indian Express, Mansi’s father Hasmukh said, “We thought that he was not a good groom for her as she was quite smart and good looking. We wanted her to marry a well-settled husband, so that she would not face struggles in her life. We told her not to go ahead with a relationship with him at the beginning, but she was adamant about marrying him. They got married in Surat court around two years ago, and later we accepted her decision. We organised an engagement ceremony at our home a few months ago.”
Sarthana Police Inspector D K Patel said, “We have taken their phones. We spoke to the parents and they were happy with the match, which is why the wedding date was also fixed. We are investigating the case.”
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