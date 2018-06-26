Surat: Cop’s trousers catch fire during protest

The trousers of a police constable caught fire while dousing a burning effigy, purportedly of BJP president Amit Shah, which was set ablaze by Youth Congress leaders during a protest in Surat on Monday.

The Youth Congress leaders were protesting alleged record collection of demonetised notes by the Ahmedabad District co-operative bank, where Shah is a board member.

According to the police, Surat city Youth Congress leaders were protesting near a hotel in Puna Patia area of Surat. The Congress leaders were chanting slogans against BJP and Shah. Later, Shah’s effigy was brought in and set on fire.

The police officials were soon able to douse the fire. However, constable Asgarali Mansuri’s trousers caught fire as he was trying to douse it by stamping on it. Mansuri, serving in the surveillance department in Kapodara police station, was saved by his colleagues. Eight persons were arrested in the case and released on bail later.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App