Surat cop dragged on car bonnet for 25 km, 7 booked

Navsari Police Sub-Inspector Tarunkumar Patel said, “The condition of Chaudhary is stable and he has been discharged. On the basis of the vehicle’s registration, we are trying to identify the persons involved in the incident.”

A policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a pickup van for nearly 25 kilometres after he attempted to stop the vehicle in Surat district. A complaint has been registered against seven passengers, including the driver of the pickup van, at Navsari police station on charges of kidnapping and endangering human life among others.

According to police, constables Ganesh Chaudhary and Kishan Govind were on duty at Navsari Railway Station area early on Saturday when they stopped a pickup van (registration number GJ-5YY-1480) near hotel Ashok in Navsari town and asked the driver to show the vehicle’s documents.

As the driver failed to show the papers and tried to escape from the spot, Chaudhary caught one of the passengers in the vehicle and climbed on its bonnet.

The driver, police said, continued to drive the car on the National Highway 48 even as Chaudhary held on to it. On reaching Baleshwar village in Palsana taluka, the driver applied brake following which the constable fell on the ground, police said. The pickup van driver then escaped from the spot, they added. The police constable incurred injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital.

Chaudhary latter submitted a complaint with Navsari town police station against seven persons including the driver of pickup van following while police registered an offence under IPC sections 365 (abduction), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt with intent to prevent or deter a person or a public servant from discharging his duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 337 (endangering human life), 114 (abetment to crime).

Chaudhary is serving in the Lok Rakshak Dal for last 2.5 years.

