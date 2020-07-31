Surat: Constable, brother ‘kidnapped at gunpoint, beaten up’, 5 arrested

An FIR was registered against ten unidentified youths with Pardi police station. An FIR was registered against ten unidentified youths with Pardi police station.

Putting the barrel of a gun in the mouth of a Valsad district police constable, ten youths kidnapped him and his brother in Vapi and later dropped them 500 metres away from the spot, police said. Five of the accused, hailing from the union territory of Daman, Surat and Madhya Pradesh, were arrested on Friday in this regard. The motive behind the kidnapping is not clear, police said.

Indrajeetsinh Gohil (28), a police constable in the traffic branch of Vapi GIDC police station, was returning after a month of medical leave from native place, Bhavnagar district, by car late Thursday. Gohil was accompanied by his brother Kuldeep Sinh when the incident took place.

Police sources said that Gohil’s car was intercepted by three cars near Bagwada village in Vapi on National Highway 48. Ten youths armed with wooden sticks and iron pipes banged on the cop’s car and attacked the duo. One of the accused put the barrel of a gun in Gohil’s mouth and threatened him to not create a ruckus. The gang members then beat up Gohil and his brother and later kidnapped them. The kidnappers, however, dropped them near Silvassa entry point, around 500 metres from where they were kidnapped. The accused also took away Gohil’s car which was later found abandoned in a nearby area.

Gohil had immediately called the Valsad district police control room and intimated them about the incident. The brothers were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

An FIR was registered against ten unidentified youths with Pardi police station and the accused were booked under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 365 (Kidnapping), 395 (Punishment for dacoity), 397 (Dacoity with attempt to cause death) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

After obtaining CCTV footage of the area, Valsad Police arrested five persons from Gangadevi temple at Palsana village in Pardi taluka on Friday morning. The police team also recovered two cars from the accused who were identified as Kartarsingh Jat from Dindoli area in Surat, Kishansinh Rajput from Daman, Sonukumar Singh from Daman, Kalipat Devnath from Dabhel in Nani Daman and Rushi Yadav from Sagar district in MP.

Sources said that the arrested accused work for a liquor bootlegger in Daman and may have animosity with the kidnapped cop.

Superintendent of Police, Valsad district, Sunil Joshi said, “We have arrested five accused on the basis of CCTV surveillance. At present, it is difficult to say the motive behind the kidnapping, but it will be revealed after their interrogation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd