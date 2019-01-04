Surat Congress leaders seek removal of city unit chief

The 11 Surat Congress leaders, who had resigned from party posts after a list of new office bearers was released last week, met south Gujarat party in-charge Tushar Chaudhary on Thursday and sought removal of Surat city Congress president Babubhai Rayka.

The leaders, including Jawahar Upadhyay, Kamran Usmani and Bhupendra Solanki, met Chaudhary at the Circuit house and asked that the new list of office-bearers be put on hold.

The members have alleged that in the list of 230 members, Rayka’s son was appointed general secretary, his nephew spokesperson, and a relative was appointed the treasurer. They claimed that majority of the people selected in the list were supporters of party leaders Kadir Pirzada and Amit Sutariya.

Dissatisfied with the list, 11 office-bearers had resigned recently. These leaders are among the supporters of party leaders Kamran Usmani and Jawahar Upadhyay.

“We have put up three issues ahead of Chaudhary. The first is removal of Surat city Congress president Babubhai Rayka, putting the new office-bearers’ list on hold till the upcoming Parliament elections, and third, an AICC member should come to Surat and listen to our issues,” said south Gujarat Congress spokesperson Sanjay Patwa.

A total of 200 members, including Bhupendra Solanki, D P Vekarya, Vijay Panseriya, Aslam Cyclewala, Satish Patel, Babubhai Gajera, Kamran Usmani, Dhansukh Rajput, were present at the meeting.

“We have organised a meeting at Ishwar farm today and have invited all the dissatisfied leaders. We have also told them to not go to the media as it damages the party,” said Rayka.

Talking to The Indian Express, Pirzada said, “The party is bigger than any leader and I am for the party and will support all Congressmen. The GPCC appointed office-bearers. I did not send a list of my supporters to be included in the new list. As a Congress leader, I don’t believe in groupism in the party. My appeal to all Congress leaders is to put their individual issues aside and work towards winning the upcoming Parliamentary elections.”