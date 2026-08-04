Surat boy dies by suicide after parents ask him to stop video games and finish homework

A Class 7 student in Gujarat’s Surat allegedly died by suicide on Monday after his parents told him to put his phone away and finish his homework. The 13-year-old was addicted to video games, the police said.
According to the police, the incident occurred after the boy’s father, Amarsingh Nishad, saw his son glued to the smartphone and repeatedly asked him to complete his homework. When the minor continued playing games, Nishad scolded him. The boy then handed the phone to his mother, went into another room, and locked the door, the police said.
Later, when Nishad knocked on the door to serve dinner, the boy did not respond. Suspecting something amiss, Nishad alerted his neighbours, and together they broke open the locked door and found the minor hanging, the police said.
Though the family rushed the boy to New Civil Hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Chowk Bazaar Assistant Sub-inspector Yutika Kaushik said, “The boy was the lone child of the couple, and was apparently very close to his mother. He was studying in a Surat Municipal Corporation-run school on Ved Road, in Class 7. The parents claimed that they received complaints from the school that their son was not regular in doing homework.
Surat Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The Chowk Bazaar police reached the hospital and filed an accidental death case after taking statements from the victim’s parents and neighbours.
The boy’s father, a native of Odisha, works in a powerloom factory on Ved Road, and the family has been settled in Surat for the past 10 years.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More