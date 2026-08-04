Surat boy dies by suicide after parents ask him to stop video games and finish homework

According to the Surat police, the incident occurred after the boy's father saw his son glued to the smartphone and repeatedly asked him to complete his homework. (Representational image)

A Class 7 student in Gujarat’s Surat allegedly died by suicide on Monday after his parents told him to put his phone away and finish his homework. The 13-year-old was addicted to video games, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred after the boy’s father, Amarsingh Nishad, saw his son glued to the smartphone and repeatedly asked him to complete his homework. When the minor continued playing games, Nishad scolded him. The boy then handed the phone to his mother, went into another room, and locked the door, the police said.

Later, when Nishad knocked on the door to serve dinner, the boy did not respond. Suspecting something amiss, Nishad alerted his neighbours, and together they broke open the locked door and found the minor hanging, the police said.