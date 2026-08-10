Surat Civil Hospital doctor found dead in hostel room, high-level panel begins probe

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state government had formed a high-level committee to probe the incident. The panel was asked to submit its report within 24 hours, he added.

Harsh Pandya, a 30-year-old from Modasa in Aravalli, was found dead by his colleagues who had gone to check on him when he didn’t report for duty, according to officials. Pandya was a first-year resident doctor at the hospital’s microbiology department.

“All aspects, including whether the doctor faced any form of ragging or other mental or physical harassment by any individual or authority, of the case will be thoroughly investigated. Statements of all fellow students and resident doctors who reside in the hostel will be recorded on Sunday night,” Pansheriya stated.

The inquiry committee is led by the medical college’s dean, Dr Jayesh M Brahmbhatt, and Hospital Superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama.

“To ensure complete transparency, Additional Director of Medical Education Dr Jayesh Sachde is directly supervising the entire inquiry. The committee members will take statements of the doctor’s colleagues, faculty members, and seniors. If the investigation finds any instance of ragging, mental harassment or negligence, strict legal and administrative action will be taken against the people responsible,” Pansheriya told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the health minister spoke to the doctor’s father, who is also a practicing doctor in Modasa, and assured the family strict action.

“Khatodara police are investigating the case. While the preliminary investigation did not reveal much, police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Though there is little chance for it to be a case of murder, we are probing all angles. Along with a panel postmortem, a forensic autopsy has been ordered. The postmortem report, which is expected tomorrow, will confirm the time of his death, though he was found dead in the morning,” Pansheriya told this paper. Story continues below this ad