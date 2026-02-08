Surat civic panel adds projects worth Rs 703 cr to draft budget

THE STANDING committee of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has approved the draft budget by adding more projects worth Rs 703 crore taking the civic budget for 2026-27 from Rs 10,593 crore to Rs 11,301 crore.

Standing committee Chairman Rajan Patel, had on Saturday addressed media persons about the final budget for 2026-27. In a move that will benefit widows, the Committee decided that for properties registered on their names, the widows will not have to pay the property tax. They have to just submit a widow beneficiary card and get a waiver of benefits from the property tax.

A first-time grant of Rs 25 crore will be set aside for religious institutions, intended for facilities like water supply, roads, paver blocks, and solar panels at religious sites.