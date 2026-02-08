Surat civic panel adds projects worth Rs 703 cr to draft budget

By: Express News Service
2 min readSuratFeb 8, 2026 09:45 AM IST
THE STANDING committee of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has approved the draft budget by adding more projects worth Rs 703 crore taking the civic budget for 2026-27 from Rs 10,593 crore to Rs 11,301 crore.

Standing committee Chairman Rajan Patel, had on Saturday addressed media persons about the final budget for 2026-27. In a move that will benefit widows, the Committee decided that for properties registered on their names, the widows will not have to pay the property tax. They have to just submit a widow beneficiary card and get a waiver of benefits from the property tax.

A first-time grant of Rs 25 crore will be set aside for religious institutions, intended for facilities like water supply, roads, paver blocks, and solar panels at religious sites.

Additionally, the sanitation grants allocated to approximately 1160 city societies have been significantly raised.

Standing Committee Chairman Rajan Patel announced that BRTS travel is now completely free for senior citizens. To enhance the affordability of Surat’s transportation, a dedicated budget provision has been made for seniors. From now on, senior citizens in Surat can travel free of charge on BRTS buses.

