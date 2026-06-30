Surat civic chief to Gujarat High Court: No orders were passed to demolish shanties

The demolition cleared over 100 units that had allegedly encroached on a private plot of land in Surat’s Ved Darwaja that came to be known as Nasirnagar.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed, Aditi Raja
3 min readSurat, VadodaraJun 30, 2026 02:05 AM IST
Surat civic chief to Gujarat High Court: No orders were passed to demolish shantiesOver 100 houses in Nasirnagar area were demolished in May. (PTI/File)
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THE GUJARAT High Court on Monday questioned the role of the police, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Torrent Power — that supplies electricity to Surat — regarding the controversial demolition drive in Surat, of unauthorised structures, even as the municipal commissioner, in a written reply told the court that neither he nor any one in the corporation had passed orders for the demolition that happened on May 30.

The court observed that senior police officers present at the site “should have intervened” if demolitions were being carried out illegally under the guise of a demarcation exercise. The demolition cleared over 100 units that had allegedly encroached on a private plot of land in Surat’s Ved Darwaja that came to be known as Nasirnagar.

Hearing a petition filed by some of the residents whose homes were allegedly razed without authority of law, Justice Nikhil Kariel of the HC, in an oral order on Monday, remarked that the Surat Police Commissioner, “upon knowing of such an activity i.e. a large-scale demolition, which prima facie was without any authority of law, was not required to wait till a formal complaint is filed and ought to have taken appropriate steps immediately.”

Read | Who demolished over 100 shanties in Surat slum? Civic body, police shift blame

Government pleader G H Virk submitted that police personnel had been deployed at the spot only to maintain the law and order situation after a requisition from the SMC and were not required to decide whether the corporation’s actions were lawful. The court order, however, noted that the requisition dated May 21 had sought police protection “only for demarcation purpose and for nothing else” and observed that “under the garb of demarcation, the corporation’s officials had demolished the properties of some of the petitioners and others.”

According to the response by Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan, “On inquiring about officers of the corporation and checking the record, Respondent no 2 – Commissioner learnt that there was no order passed by any authority of the SMC, muchless by Respondent no 2 – Commissioner, directing such an action of demolition to be taken on May 30, 2026.” The reply adds that several SMC Central Zone officials were present on the site for carrying out “task of demarcation of the road line.”

Gujarat Hardlook | A Surat demolition & several unanswered questions

The Municipal Commissioner’s note in reply states that the land measuring around 20739.64 square metres, is owned by “Parsi individuals” who wanted to develop it through developers, builders and architects. On March 12, 2026, they applied for Plot Validation Certificate, which was rejected by the SMC, because the owners had failed to provide a 40 feet wide public street. He stated that the area was “unauthorisedly encroached upon by various individuals.”

The note adds, “The task relating to the public road demarcation was unfortunately followed by removal/ demolition of the unauthorised construction” affecting some “50 to 55 unauthorised structures.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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