Surat civic body office Mughal Sarai, built during Shah Jahan’s reign, renamed Tapi Bhavan; Muglisara to be called Tapipura

The 17th-century Mughal Sarai building, which houses offices of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), will now be called Tapi Bhavan, while Muglisara, the area where it is located, will be renamed Tapipura. The decision was taken on Tuesday by the BJP-ruled civic body during the last general board meeting before the end of the elected body’s term ahead of the upcoming urban local body elections.

The renaming proposal was tabled by Mayor Daxesh Mavani in the general board — the highest decision-making body of the municipal corporation — and was cleared by a majority.

In 2018, BJP corporator Vijay Chaumal had sent a request to then mayor Dr Jagdish Patel to change the name of Mughal Sarai to Tapi Bhavan or Suryapur Bhavan, the latter being the ancient name of Surat.

After the decision, Chaumal told The Indian Express, “I am very happy as, after six long years, my dream to rename Mughal Sarai has come true.”