Surat civic body forms team to rehabilitate displaced

At least 106 units were demolished on May 30, allegedly under the guise of demarcating a public road. A total of 26 of the displaced residents moved the HC seeking justice and compensation, claiming they were not notified before the action.

ACTING ON the Gujarat High Court’s (HC) directive, Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan on Tuesday announced a three-member monitoring team, comprising two deputy commissioners and an additional city engineer, for allotment of houses to those displaced in the wake of the controversial demolition at Nasirnagar on a private piece of land in Ved Road area of Surat on May 30.

Later on Tuesday, SMC officials carried out a survey at the demolition site and also met several of the affected persons and collected information.

The monitoring team comprises Deputy Commissioners Nidhi Siwach and Swati Desai and Additional City Engineer M A Chavda, who also holds charge of the affordable housing department of the SMC.