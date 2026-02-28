Surat civic body engineer surrenders in bribery case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An executive engineer of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) surrendered before the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday, in connection with a bribery case registered against him and his aide, who had claimed to be a journalist.
The Surat ACB Assistant Superintendent of police, and supervision officer R R Chaudhary said, “We will extract information from the engineer, We will also try to locate his aide, Parvana, who is still at large. We will produce him before the court and obtain his remand on Saturday.”
The engineer, Vipul Ganeshwala is accused of demanding a bribe worth Rs.15 lakhs from a builder through his aide Ismail Khan alias Parvana who claimed to run a vernacular online paper.
The builder had constructed a multistory industrial in Santosh Industrial Estate plot at Anjana in Salabatpura, last November. SMC officials demolished the property on 13th November 2025 after finding out that the builder had illegally constructed the fifth and sixth floors of the property which was against the approved plan. The builder was also forced to pay Rs. 1.70 lakh in demolition charges. Ismail contacted the builder and told him that he would sort out the issue and get him permission from SMC to carry out construction on the fifth and sixth floors.
After the builder filed a complaint against the accused with the Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), officials laid a trap outside Parvana’s office in Anjana, on 20th February hoping to catch him in the act of accepting a bribe. Khan allegedly accepted the bribe of Rs. 4 lakh from the builder after which he took the moped keys of the builder, promising him he would return in the next few minutes after storing the cash at home. Khan managed to give the slip the officials who were waiting for the builder to come out of Khan’s office and were left shocked after seeing him leave the spot on the builder’s moped.
The surrender of the Executive Engineer of the SMC’s Limbayat zone marked the end of a search that lasted for nearly a week.
