Surat civic body engineer surrenders in bribery case

The surrender of the Executive Engineer of the SMC's Limbayat zone marked the end of a search that lasted for nearly a week.

An executive engineer of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) surrendered before the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday, in connection with a bribery case registered against him and his aide, who had claimed to be a journalist.

The Surat ACB Assistant Superintendent of police, and supervision officer R R Chaudhary said, “We will extract information from the engineer, We will also try to locate his aide, Parvana, who is still at large. We will produce him before the court and obtain his remand on Saturday.”

The engineer, Vipul Ganeshwala is accused of demanding a bribe worth Rs.15 lakhs from a builder through his aide Ismail Khan alias Parvana who claimed to run a vernacular online paper.