Surat chemical factory fire: No casualties reported; second such incident since 2023

A fire broke out at a facility of chemical producer Aether Industries Limited in Sachin GIDC, Surat, following a series of blasts on Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials said no casualties have been reported so far, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.Soon after the fire broke out, labourers evacuated the factory premises. Locals said a series of blasts from chemical containers stored in the warehouse were heard from a considerable distance. Flames and thick smoke were seen rising from different parts of the factory and were visible from afar.

The Surat Fire Department received the fire call at 1:20 pm on Wednesday. Fire tenders from the Bhestan station immediately rushed to the spot after the control room received the alert. After assessing the situation, officials declared a major fire call, prompting additional fire tenders from across the city to be deployed to the site.