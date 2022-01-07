Surat: Businessman robbed of Rs 1.63 crore at knifepoint

Three unidentified men allegedly robbed a bullion businessman of Rs 1.63 crore in Mahidharpura area of Surat Thursday.

According to police, Sharad Solankar (38), a bullion businessman, was intercepted by three unidentified men who robbed him of Rs 1.63 crore cash at knifepoint at Kansara Sheri road in Mahidharpura area around 12 pm on Thursday.

According to Solankar, who runs Ambika Bullion shop in Surat, he had gone to Kansara Sheri road to deposit gold plates weighing 4.63 kg to another jewellery bullion businessman and received Rs 1.63 crore in cash from him.

“As I started leaving on my scooty with two bags containing the cash, three unidentified men arrived in a scooty and intercepted my vehicle. They showed me a knife and snatched the bags from me and fled,” said Solankar in his complaint.

Taking cognizance of his complaint, police have lodged a case against the unindentified men under IPC section 392 for armed robbery at Mahidharpura police station and launched an investigation.