Surat businessman ‘duped’ of Rs 35 crore, 3 booked

According to Sakariya, the amount he gave was deposited and later withdrawn from the bank accounts of Hasmukh, his wife Bhanuben and son Ritesh Bhanderi.

A real estate developer, his wife and son were booked in Surat Tuesday for allegedly duping a pharmaceutical businessman of Rs 35 crore. According to police, the businessman had paid the real estate developer Rs 35 crore after the latter asked him to invest the money over a project to be started on a farming land at Powai in Maharashtra. The accused also promised the businessman to return him Rs 61 crore after 14-16 months,which did not repay.

According to a complaint filed by Ramesh Sakariya, a resident of Trikamnagar in Varachha, on Tuesday, he came in contact with Hasmukh Bhanderi, also a resident of Varachha, a real estate developer-cum-broker in 2012.

Bhanderi told him that a company in Mumbai is going to invest money to start a project on the agricultural land in Powai and showed him the documents related to the land, police said. The accused told the Sakariya that he will also be a partner in the investment and will get the profit. Bhanderi asked him to pay Rs 35 crore in the bank accounts of farmers who own the land and promised to return him Rs 61 crore, including the profit, after 14-16 months, the complaint read.

Sakariya gave the accused 31 cheques for Rs 35 crore between 2012 and 2013. Hasmukh also gave him several cheques for Rs 61 crore, as a guarantee.

Later, when Sakariya submitted the cheques, it got bounced. He contacted Bhanderi, who demanded more time to return the money. when Sakariya asked for the money again, Bhanderi told him that he will not get his money back, police added.

According to Sakariya, the amount he gave was deposited and later withdrawn from the bank accounts of Hasmukh, his wife Bhanuben and son Ritesh Bhanderi. Varachha police registered an FIR against Hasmukh Bhanderi, his wife Bhanuben Bhanderi and their son Ritesh Bahnderi, under IPC sections 406, 409, 420, 506 and 120(b).