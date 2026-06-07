Surat bus crash: All 7 bodies identified, 3 from Maharashtra, 4 from Gujarat

Both buses were operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and belonged to a depot in the neighbouring Dhule district. (Photo Enhanced using AI)

The bodies of seven persons killed in the June 2 accident involving two Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses have been identified and were handed over to their relatives on Friday night to carry out final rites, police said.

At least seven persons on board a MSRTC bus were killed and 40 others were injured after it caught fire following its head-on collision with another bus, near Bardoli town in Surat district on Tuesday.

Over 20 passengers are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Surat and Bardoli. The bodies were charred in such a way that they could not be identified. Following the accident, only one of the deceased was identified: Ghanshyam Barkale (45), a resident of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, who was driving the Jamer-Surat bus. Later, blood samples of the kin of those feared dead were collected for DNA test. On Friday, the Surat FSL submitted their reports of the DNA test following which the bodies were handed over to their families.