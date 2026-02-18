Surat bullion trader held for ‘Rs 18 cr GST evasion’

In October last year, on a tip-off, a team carried out searches at the M/S Sumati Silver at Navapura in Surat and the residential premises of Yatinkumar.

By: Express News Service
1 min readSuratFeb 18, 2026 06:17 AM IST
Surat bullion trader GST evasion, GST evasion, GST evasion case, Surat bullion trader GST evasion case, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThe offences are punishable under the CGST Act, 2017 and are cognizable and non-bailable. Yatinkumar was arrested under Section 69 of the CGST Act, 2017, and further investigation is underway, DGGI officers said.
Make us preferred source on Google

IN A major action against alleged evasion of GST (Goods and Services Tax), the Surat DGGI (Director General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence), on Monday arrested Yatinkumar Sumatilal Shah, proprietor of a bullion firm in Surat, with officials saying that “tax evasion of nearly Rs 18 crore” had been detected.

In October last year, on a tip-off, a team carried out searches at the M/S Sumati Silver at Navapura in Surat and the residential premises of Yatinkumar.

According to officials, “incriminating documents, including parallel (kachha) challan books and related records evidencing clandestine supply of silver bullion and silver articles without issuance of tax invoices” were seized.

Scrutiny of the seized records revealed that the firm allegedly made unaccounted taxable supplies valued at more than Rs 600 crore during the past three years, resulting in GST evasion of around Rs 18 crore, the officers said.

The offences are punishable under the CGST Act, 2017 and are cognizable and non-bailable. Yatinkumar was arrested under Section 69 of the CGST Act, 2017, and further investigation is underway, DGGI officers said.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement