Surat builder ‘gets extortion’ call from Chhota Shakeel aide

A Muslim builder of Surat who allegedly received a call a few days ago from a Chhota Shakeel aide Fahim Machmach asking him to pay Rs 1.50 crore or be killed has lodged a complaint with Surat city crime branch. The complaint was lodged on Monday evening.

On July 16, Mumbai police arrested one Ahmed Raza Wadhariya from Mumbai international airport when he landed from Dubai. Police sources said that Ahmed Raza was working with Fahim Machmach, a close aide of underworld don Chhota Shakeel, and that an extortion complaint had been lodged earlier against Raza with Mumbai police. As Raza was in Dubai at the time, police had issued a lookout notice.

During Raza’s interrogation with Mumbai police, he revealed that he had also used Fahim Machmach to make a call to a Muslim builder of Surat to extort money from him. Mumbai police shared the information with Surat crime branch, who met the builder and assured him that nothing would happen to him. The builder, whose name has been kept under wraps by police, finally lodged a complaint against Ahmed Raza and Fahim Machmach.

Raza, who hails from Dhoraji in Saurashtra, belongs to the memon community and was earlier living in Surat before going to Dubai a few years ago, sources said. While living in Surat, he had given a loan of Rs 10 lakh to a person in Surat, who did not return the sum. The builder (complainant) once acted as a mediator to try and get the other person to return Raza’s money, but to no avail.

The builder in his complaint said he received a call from an international number on June 15 and found it was Raza on the line. Raza told him to make arrangements to retrieve the Rs 10 lakh he had loaned his friend, failing which he would get a call from Fahim Machmach in a few minutes. After sometime, Machmach called the mobile phone of the builder and told him to Rs 1.50 crore ready. Mahcmach threatened to kill the builder if he failed to pay the sum. However, since then the builder has not received any calls from Machmach.

Surat Crime branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R R Sarwaiya said Machmach and Raza had been booked for making the extortion call. Raza is at present in Mumbai police custody under police remand until July 29. Surat police has sought a warrant to produce Raza before the Surat district court. “Once we get it we will submit it to the Mumbai court, and after the police remand of Raza ends we will take custody of him and bring him back to Surat,” Sarwaiya said. “We suspect that he might have made extortion calls to a few other businessmen in the city.”