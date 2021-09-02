Surat: Boy ‘kills’ father who scolded him for playing mobile games, detained

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his father by strangulation after the latter scolded him for playing games on mobile phone, police said Thursday.

The teenager was detained and sent to juvenile home by police.

According to the police, on Wednesday evening, a woman , accompanied with her teenager son, had brought her husband to New Civil Hospital for treatment. Doctors examined the body and declared it dead.

The personnel at Ichhapore police station turned to the hospital after being intimated by doctors. The family members told police that the man fell down on the floor in the bathroom and was injured.

The doctors of Forensic Science departments at New Civil hospital, on Thursday carried out postmortem and found that the cause of death was due to strangulation.

Upon questioning, the teenager confessed to have killed his father. Ichhapore police detained boy, took his statement on Thursday afternoon and later sent him to juvenile home.

Ichhapore police inspector N S Desai told The Indian Express, “The teenager used to frequently play games on mobile phone. When his father scolded him for the same on Wednesday afternoon, it led to a heated exchange of arguments between the father and the son. Following this, the boy killed his father by strangulation.”

He added, “The family hails from West Bengal and they were staying in Surat since the last 17 years. The deceased was jobless for the last four months, while his wife worked at a company in Hazira.”