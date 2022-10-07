Objectionable video with woman: Surat BJP suspends party leader Ajit Patel

The BJP’s Surat unit Friday suspended Bardoli taluka panchayat leader and Sumul Dairy director Ajit Patel from the party after an objectionable video of him with a woman went viral on social media, party sources said. No police complaint has been registered yet in this regard.

On Thursday, a video of Patel with a semi-clad woman emerged, embarrassing the party. Soon district BJP president Sandeep Desai called a meeting and a unanimous decision was taken to suspend Patel from the party. Sources said BJP leaders at the meeting opined that the video had dented the party’s public image and was likely to prove detrimental in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

Desai said, “We have come across complaints from various sections of society criticising the viral video, and such an act damages the party’s image… We have decided to suspend him (Patel) from the primary membership of the party.”

Ajit Patel did not respond to queries.

Sources said Patel was elected to the Bardoli taluka panchayat in 2021. He is also on the board of directors of Sumul Dairy and Kharwasa Dudh Utpadak Cooperative Society, and is a cooperative sector leader associated with several societies that run educational institutions.

Sources with Sumul Dairy said Patel will remain a member of its board of directors and cannot be suspended or rusticated.