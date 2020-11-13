Surat: BJP MP among 1,120 fresh Covid-19 cases

BJP MP Jardosh tested Covid -19 positive at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) office, through Rapid Antigen Test, and was among the 140-odd cases reported from the city.

BJP MP from Surat Darshana Jardosh was among the 1,120 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Gujarat. The number of new cases in the state exceeded that of people who were discharged on Thursday — 1,038. With this, the state’s Covid-19 count stands at over 1.85 lakh against the discharged tally of over 1.68 lakh. As many as six patients succumbed to the infection.

BJP MP Jardosh tested Covid -19 positive at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) office, through Rapid Antigen Test, and was among the 140-odd cases reported from the city. Sources said that Jardosh had fever since the past two days and was being treated by private doctors, and finally got herself tested on Thursday. She is currently undergoing home isolation.

According to SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik, Jardosh has comorbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension. “We have quarantined her at her house. We have also instructed her family members to take extra care. Her house has been sanitized,” said Naik.

Mehsana and Rajkot have been seeing a surge in cases. While the former reported over 70 cases for the second consecutive day, Rajkot continues to record over a 100 cases each day. Gandhinagar too reported a spike, taking the tally higher by 66 on Thursday.

Meanwhile Dang, where not a single case has been reported since last Friday, is testing fewer than a 100 samples a day, the lowest in Gujarat. The state continues to conduct as many as 51,000 to 52,000 tests each day.

