Surat BJP leader’s daughter-in-law found dead, son accused of abetting suicide

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The son of a BJP leader in Surat has been named in an abetment to suicide case after his 24-year-old wife was found dead at their home on Tuesday. Saurabh Singh, 26, is the son of Shashi Singh, former vice-president of the BJP women’s wing in Surat. A woman friend of Saurabh has also been named in the case.
Originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Nidhi Singh married Saurabh Singh two years back. Her family has now alleged that Saurabh was in an extramarital affair and this led to quarrels between the couple.
Shashi Singh has told police that she returned home on Tuesday evening and found her daughter-in-law hanging in her bedroom. No one was at home at the time.
Shashi then called her husband, Sanjay Singh, and son Saurabh. She also informed the police. The Singh family has its roots in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, but has lived in Surat for several years now.
Nidhi Singh’s brother Aditya Kumar rushed to Surat after learning of her death and filed a police complaint against Saurabh Singh and his friend. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kadodara police station. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to abetment to suicide and cruelty by a husband or his relatives against a woman have been invoked in the case.
Aditya Kumar has alleged an affair between Saurabh Singh and his woman friend and that they were in a relationship even before he married Nidhi. “Nidhi learnt about her husband’s illicit relationship, and quarrels erupted between them regularly. Nidhi also shared this issue with her parents and family who live in Bihar. Even after regular warnings, Saurabh Singh continued his illicit relationship,” the complaint says.
Kadodara police inspector V A Desai said, “Based on the allegations made by Aditya Kumar, we have started a probe against Saurabh Singh and his woman friend. We are collecting evidence about their relationship. Nidhi warned him to end the relationship and not to bring her home, but he continued to do so.
The doctor, while carrying out the post-mortem, found a suicide note hidden in her undergarments. Perhaps she hid the note because she did not want her in-laws to find it, fearing they would destroy it,” the police officer said.
Bharat Rathod, the chief of BJP’s Surat district unit, said, “We have checked with the Kadodara Police and found that Shashi Singh has not been named in the FIR. Shashi was the vice-president of the BJP women’s wing in Surat district in the last term. She is an active member of the BJP and takes part in all party events.”
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