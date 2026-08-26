Surat BJP leader’s daughter-in-law found dead, son accused of abetting suicide

The son of a BJP leader in Surat has been named in an abetment to suicide case after his 24-year-old wife was found dead at their home on Tuesday. Saurabh Singh, 26, is the son of Shashi Singh, former vice-president of the BJP women’s wing in Surat. A woman friend of Saurabh has also been named in the case.

Originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Nidhi Singh married Saurabh Singh two years back. Her family has now alleged that Saurabh was in an extramarital affair and this led to quarrels between the couple.

Shashi Singh has told police that she returned home on Tuesday evening and found her daughter-in-law hanging in her bedroom. No one was at home at the time.