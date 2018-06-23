Surat: BJP councillor ‘threatened’ woman for liquor, booked

Bhupat Dudhat is the municipal councillor of ward number 1 Jalapore. (Representational) Bhupat Dudhat is the municipal councillor of ward number 1 Jalapore. (Representational)

A Navsari BJP councillor has been booked for criminal intimidation and outraging a woman’s modesty after he allegedly demanded a carton of liquor from a woman bootlegger and manhandled her daughter.

According to the complaint, filed by Sweety Patel (26) on Friday, the accused, Bhupat Dudhat called her mother, Jyoti, thrice on June 19 between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm. He allegedly demanded that a carton of liquor be supplied to him every month, in return for allowing her to continue her ‘illegal liquor business’.

Dudhat is the municipal councillor of ward number 1 Jalapore. Sweety further said that her mother ignored the calls the first time but he repeatedly made threatening calls and used abusive language. The two then decided to file a police complaint.

However, the mother and daughter were accosted by Dudhat and his associates while on their way to the Jalapore police station on the same night. Dudhat allegedly misbehaved with Jyoti. When Sweety intervened, he misbehaved with her as well and pulled her by the hand. Some locals then rushed to help the duo but the BJP councillor managed to escape with his aides.

A case under IPC sections 354 (A), 504, 506(2), 507 has been lodged against Dudhat.

Navsari BJP president Naresh Patel said, “I have heard of similar incidents involving Bhupat Dudhat. If he is found guilty we will take strict action against him and ask for his resignation.”

