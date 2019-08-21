Surat: BJP councillor held for ‘assaulting’ SMC staffer

Surat Police on Tuesday arrested the BJP municipal councillor of Varachha zone and a tea stall owner for assaulting a municipal sanitary official who had sealed the tea shop for using plastic bags and cups in violation of a ban. This is the second such incident this month.

Advertising

During a crackdown on shopkeepers using banned single-use plastics such as spoons, drinking glasses and dishes, health department officials of Varachha Zone on Monday evening found that Madhuli Tea Centre at Rangavdhoot crossroad in Varachha had violated the ban.

Sources in Surat Municipal Corporation’s Varachha Zone said the tea shop owner Suresh Makwana had been caught by SMC officials twice earlier selling tea parcels in banned plastic cups. He had been penalised twice and even warned. During an inspection of the shop on Monday,

Sub-sanitary Inspector of Varachha zone Jagdish Prajapati found plastic cups and plastic bags, following which SMC officials sealed the premises.

Advertising

Makwana called BJP Municipal Councillor of Ward no.13 Bharat Mona Vaghasia and sought his help. The councillor, who arrived on the spot, allegedly bullied Prajapati and threatened him for having sealed the tea shop. The councillor also allegedly caught Prajapati by the collar and thrashed him on the road in front of the public. Seeing the situation going out of control, SMC staffers informed the police. A police team arrived and brought the situation under control.

On Tuesday, technical and non-technical staff of the municipal corporation, including health department officials, met SMC Commissioner M Thennarasan and complained about BJP councillor Vaghasia’s behaviour. They also met Surat City Mayor Jagdish Patel of the BJP in this regard.

Prajapati lodged a complaint with Varachha police station against tea shop owner Makwana as well as Councillor Vaghasia on Tuesday. Police registered offences under various IPC sections and arrested the two accused.

Varachha police inspector Mayur Patel said, “We have arrested the BJP councilor Bharat Mona Vaghasia and tea stall owner Suresh Makwana today. They were produced before Surat district court, in the evening and are now out on bail.”

This is the second incident this month in which a BJP municipal councillor has misbehaved with an SMC official. On August 7, a team of officials of the Limbayat zone who were demolishing illegal constructions in Vijaya Nagar at Navagam Dindoli area were threatened by another BJP councillor Amit Rajput. The councillor, who is also part of the drainage committee of SMC, went to the spot and stopped the officials from carrying out the demolition. He made a call to Deputy Engineer Ashwin Tailor of Limbayat Zone and allegedly threatened him, using abusive language. A complaint about this was given to city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala, but no action has been taken against Rajput till now.

Sources in the BJP claimed that Rajput was close to BJP MP of Navsari C R Patil, as a result of which there was political pressure to stop any action from being taken against him.

SMC had banned single-use plastics such spoons, drinking glasses and dishes, and a drive was being conducted to ensure that shopkeeper were in compliance. Earlier put daily use plastic bags of below 50 microns were also banned.

Acting on the directions of the SMC commissioner, the health department officials of all seven zones in the city had on Monday and Tuesday carried out checks at eateries, tea stalls, and other shops and business establishments in the city. The officials checked 1,261 establishments in the city and found 239 kg of plastic bags of below 50 microns. The officials collected a penalty of Rs 1.60 lakh from the violators and slapped notices on 175 shops and sealed 26 premises.

Surat Municipal Health officer Dr P H Umrigar said, “We started a drive in all zones in Surat city to see proper implementation of usage of banned plastic items below 50 microns. We condemn such incidents of attack on our officials.”

Umrigar said every day over 18 tonnes of plastic waste is collected by SMC and being segregated by an agency.