Surat bank heist: 2 held from UP

Police said that the accused had done a recce of the State Bank of India, Varachha road branch, suspecting that the area is dominated by diamond merchants and they would have more cash.

THE SURAT police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the Rs 50 lakh heist from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the city on April 27. The two were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

They identified the accused as Subham Kumar Thakur and Vikash Singh, who were picked up from Ayodhya and Gonda districts of UP.

Both the accused were produced before the Gonda district court on Monday that issued a transit remand of four days.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surat crime branch K I Modi said, “We have been successful in apprehending two main accused involved in the robbery. The other four are still absconding and the looted money is with them. Once we bring them to Surat, we will interrogate and later find out more details about the other absconders, so that we can work on it and get them arrested soon.”