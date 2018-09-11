Surat bakery’s plan: A cake each for over 1,221 people who share birthday with Narendra Modi

Atul Vekarya with his team outside his Surat bakery Atul Vekarya with his team outside his Surat bakery

A Surat-based owner of a bakery chain has planned to celebrate Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 by inviting over 1,221 people who share birthday with the Prime Minister. While the youngest invitee will turn one year old on that day, the oldest will celebrate his 95th birthday. Among the invitees is Narendra Soni, a Mumbai resident who not only shares the common first name and the birthday with the Prime Minister but also his birth year — 1950. Incidentally, his mother’s name is also Hiraben — the same as Modi’s mother.

Atul Vekarya, the owner of the bakery chain, and his team of 25 persons have been planning the event for the last three months. “I like Narendra Modi and his working style. He is popular not only in India but also in the world. Everyone likes him. Though I’m not associated with the BJP, but I am its supporter,” said Vekarya, who has been celebrating the PM Modi’s birthday for the last two years.

“In 2016, we had made a 3,750-kg cake that was 7 feet in height. The cake was distributed among tribal girls and divyangs (disabled) children. Last year, we had made a 68-feet-tall and 650 kg cake to celebrate our Prime Minister’s birthday,” he added.

This year, Vekarya has planned to make over 1,221 cakes, each weighing over 1 kg. All the invitees will be divided in 20 groups, named after schemes started by PM Modi such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Make In India among others. Among these groups, one will be of divyangs, another a group of elderly people and also a group of people having their first name as Narendra.

Vekarya and his team have been scanning social media for profiles with September 17 as their birthday. They then urged those people to send them valid birth documents. “Till today, we have registered over 1,000 people. The participants have submitted their government approved photo IDs. The remaining 221 people have been identified and their documents are yet to be received,” said a member of the organising team.

“It has been a long and painstaking work for the last couple of months identifying those born on September 17. We have checked their identity proofs and other documents. We will continue the registration till the last day,” said Vekarya who is planning to invite Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and some of the Union Ministers to the event. “We have invited Guinness World Records to get the event registered. The last such record was made in Netherlands in 2012,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App