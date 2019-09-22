Surat: Bag with Rs 12 lakh cash stolen from car

Miscreants broke the glass of a car and stole a bag containing Rs 12 lakh cash in Umra area of Surat late on Friday night.

Manish Dalmiya, a resident of Ghod Dod Road, has a garment store on City Light Road in Surat.

On Friday evening, Manish left the bag of cash inside his car and went inside the showroom.

When he came out at night, he saw the car glass broken and the bag missing.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the businessman. We have checked the CCTV footage of the area and found two youths tactfully breaking the car window and stealing the bag of cash. We are trying to identify the two men,” Umra police inspector K A Gadhvi said.