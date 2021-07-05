Surat-baded gangster booked under GUJCTOC Act held in UP

Kapil Kumar was booked in three FIRs at different police stations of Surat for attempt to murder, dacoity and under Arms Act, after which he was booked under the GUJCTOC Act.

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an absconding Surat-based gangster booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act from Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

According to ATS officials, the accused, Kapil Kumar alias Popin alias Dhanraj alias Jatau alias Kapil Wakil, a native of Surat, booked under the GUJCTOC Act at the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) police station in Surat, was held by an ATS team from Tantheda village in Muzaffarnagar.

“The accused was booked under the stringent GUJCTOC Act on January 28 this year and he was hiding since then. Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, we tracked him. Under a covert operation on Friday night, the accused was held by an ATS team and was brought to Ahmedabad Saturday. He will be handed over to Surat police,” said an ATS officer.

Kapil Kumar was booked in three FIRs at different police stations of Surat for attempt to murder, dacoity and under Arms Act, after which he was booked under the GUJCTOC Act.