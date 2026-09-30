Bike & car stunt show at Surat college leads to police case

Police sources said that two modified bikes and four modified cars were brought from Pune along with their riders. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

A car and bike stunt show held at Auro University college campus in Surat has led to a police case after videos of the event went viral on social media platforms.

Ichhapore police inspector S A Shah said the event, ‘The Drift Jam’, was organised at Auro University campus in Bhatpore village, Surat, on September 27 evening without the necessary permissions from the police and fire department.

Police on Wednesday arrested the event organiser, Alpesh Rabari, a resident of Ahmedabad.

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According to police, tickets were sold for Rs. 499 and around 800 people attended the event.

Police sources said that two modified bikes and four modified cars were brought from Pune along with their riders. The event started at 4.00 pm and ended at 8.00 pm on Sunday, they added.