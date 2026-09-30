Bike & car stunt show at Surat college leads to police case

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A car and bike stunt show held at Auro University college campus in Surat has led to a police case after videos of the event went viral on social media platforms.
Ichhapore police inspector S A Shah said the event, ‘The Drift Jam’, was organised at Auro University campus in Bhatpore village, Surat, on September 27 evening without the necessary permissions from the police and fire department.
Police on Wednesday arrested the event organiser, Alpesh Rabari, a resident of Ahmedabad.
According to police, tickets were sold for Rs. 499 and around 800 people attended the event.
Police sources said that two modified bikes and four modified cars were brought from Pune along with their riders. The event started at 4.00 pm and ended at 8.00 pm on Sunday, they added.
In the purported videos of the event, the drivers were seen burning firecrackers while doing dangerous stunts with their cars and bikes. Ichhapore police officials came across such videos and sent a team to the university on Tuesday.
Ichhapore police lodged an FIR on Tuesday naming Rabari and the drivers of cars and bikes under BNS Section 125 (acts done rashly or negligently that endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 54 (Abettor present when the offence is committed).
Shah said, “The event organiser has not obtained necessary permission from the fire department and Surat police. So we have registered an offence against him and others and arrested Rabari. We are also taking statements from the drivers who had done stunts.”
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