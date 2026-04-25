Clash in Surat after mob surrounds police station demanding custody of sexual harassment case accused

As news of the incident spread, a huge crowd gathered around the Althan police station and demanded that the police hand over Shaikh to them. The police refused and asked the crowd to leave. (File Photo)
Althan area of Surat was gripped in tension Saturday afternoon when a mob clashed with the police who had gone to a scene of crime with an accused in a case of sexual harassment of a minor, for reconstruction.
The angry crowd wanted the accused Aziz Shaikh, whom the police had already rescued on Friday after an assault and taken to the station.
According to the police, a 14-year-old girl, a resident of Althan, was returning from her tuition classes on a moped on Friday evening when a youth around 25 years old, identified as Aziz Shaikh, was caught allegedly harassing her. Passersby who saw the incident allegedly caught Shaikh and beat him up. One person called the police control room; a police van then reached the spot and rescued Shaikh from the mob, bundling him inside. Meanwhile another group showed up, pulled him out of the van, beat him up again, and tore his clothes in presence of the girl’s parents who had reached the spot.
“Soon personnel from the Althan police station reached there, rescued Shaikh again from the mob and brought him to the police station for further procedures,” police sources said.
As news of the incident spread, a huge crowd gathered around the Althan police station and demanded that the police hand over Shaikh to them. The police refused and asked the crowd to leave.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Karanraj Vaghela, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Nidhi Thakur, Assistant Commissioner V R Malhotra, Crime branch cops, SOG cops, and other police staff reached Althan police station and tried to control the mob, keeping the local people’s “sentiments” in mind.
Soon BJP MLA of the Udhna seat Manu Patel, reached the spot after learning about the incident and requested the public to return home, saying the police would handle the matter. However, the angry public did not heed and according to the police, pushed him also out of the area.
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Even after a warning, when the public did not cooperate, the police resorted to lathi charge and dispersed the mob. Some of the youths were injured in the incident.
Althan police inspector J H. Zambhare said, “We have registered an offence against the accused, who is a resident of Bardoli and works at a private firm in Surat. The public beat up the accused following a sexual harassment incident. We have also taken the accused Aziz Shaikh, for a medical examination at New Civil Hospital. We are also working to register a complaint against the mob that gathered and gheraoed the Althan police station, late on Friday night.”
The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint against Aziz Shaikh, a resident of Bardoli town in Surat district at the Althan police station. Shaikh was then placed under arrest under BNS 75(2) (Sexual harassment), 78(2) (Stalking) and different sections of POCSO Act.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More