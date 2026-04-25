Clash in Surat after mob surrounds police station demanding custody of sexual harassment case accused

As news of the incident spread, a huge crowd gathered around the Althan police station and demanded that the police hand over Shaikh to them. The police refused and asked the crowd to leave. (File Photo)

Althan area of Surat was gripped in tension Saturday afternoon when a mob clashed with the police who had gone to a scene of crime with an accused in a case of sexual harassment of a minor, for reconstruction.

The angry crowd wanted the accused Aziz Shaikh, whom the police had already rescued on Friday after an assault and taken to the station.

According to the police, a 14-year-old girl, a resident of Althan, was returning from her tuition classes on a moped on Friday evening when a youth around 25 years old, identified as Aziz Shaikh, was caught allegedly harassing her. Passersby who saw the incident allegedly caught Shaikh and beat him up. One person called the police control room; a police van then reached the spot and rescued Shaikh from the mob, bundling him inside. Meanwhile another group showed up, pulled him out of the van, beat him up again, and tore his clothes in presence of the girl’s parents who had reached the spot.