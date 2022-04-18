Surat a ‘mini India’ built by migrants: Om Birla

LOK SABHA speaker Om Birla, who was on a day’s visit to Surat on Sunday, described the city as “mini Bharat” (India) built by migrant labourers who settled here.

While interacting with the media, Birla said, “The lakhs of labourers living here have created a mini Bharat here.”

“People from different cultures come here for jobs and business. Here they get a good environment, good wages and everyone thinks of this city as theirs. Everyone here progresses economically. Because of the job opportunities available here there has been socio-economic development,” he added.

He was accorded a “warm civic reception” during his visit, according to a press release.

The Speaker’s visit comes a day ahead of the three-day Smart City, Smart Urbanisation conference to be hosted here by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), where several union ministers are expected to participate.