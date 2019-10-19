Surat: 50-year-old diamond polisher kills self, say police

A 50-year-old diamond polisher who has been unemployed for the past six months allegedly hanged himself at his house in Surat on Friday. Another diamond polisher facing a financial crisis had also allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday.

Advertising

The deceased, identified as Magan Dudhat, a resident of Arjun Nagar society in Punagam area of the city, was working as a diamond polisher in a private diamond company at Varachha. Six months ago, he was forced to leave the job by the firm owner without a reason, a family member of the deceased said.

As per preliminary investigation, Magan had been looking for another job but could not get one and suffered from depression. His wife Nita and two daughters, Twinkle (21), and Shivani (18), stitch lace onto sarees for a living, while his son Parth (14) studies in class 8 at a private school.

“Magan worked as a diamond polisher in different factories for 30 years, but was jobless in the past few months. He could not bear sitting idle and tried to get a job. According to his family members, he was under mental distress as his wife and children were earning and he could not. This might have driven him to take such an extreme step,” said Hitesh Faldu, Assistant Sub-inspector of Puna police station.

Advertising

Sources said Magan and his family went to their relative’s house in Varachha to attend a funeral on Friday morning. He returned to his house early Friday afternoon, locked himself in the kitchen and hanged himself with a rope. His death came to light when Nita and the children returned home. They immediately called their neighbours and the police. Puna police took charge of Magan’s body and sent it to SMIMER hospital for postmortem.

Diamond workers union president Ranmal Jaliriya said, “The situation in the diamond industry is critical as many diamond polishers have been laid off. Recently, a diamond factory Godhani Impex shut down production and over 200 diamond polishers became jobless. Over 14,000 diamond polishers have been laid off in Surat in 2019.”

On Wednesday, another unemployed diamond polisher Jayesh Singada (45), a resident of Sarthana in Surat, allegedly killed himself by consuming poison. He had tried to find a job in another firm but failed, as a result of which he committed suicide, said sources close to his family.